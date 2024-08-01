Prison Guard and OnlyFans Creator Filmed Having Sex with Inmate In Cell Reportedly Pleads Guilty | www.lovebscott.com

The footage, captured by his cellmate and featuring the man being encouraged to ‘do your thing, bro,’ is disclosed before his Monday court appearance.

A UK prison guard with an OnlyFans page admitted to misconduct after video of her alleged sex romp with a male inmate went viral online.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of misconduct in a public office during a hearing on Monday in London, according to the BBC. Prosecutors said she abused her position as an officer of the Wandsworth prison to have sex with an incarcerated man.

The tryst went down sometime between June 26 and 28th of this year, with the inmate’s cellmate filming the pair’s sexual activity.

According to the Daily Mail, the footage showed the cameraman smoking what appeared to be a joint, before bragging, “This is how we live at Wandsworth, bruv, yeah.”

The camera operator also exclaimed, “Shut the f–k up” when De Sousa Abreu’s radio started to go off … before telling the other man, “No one’s coming through my door, bro,’ he says. ‘I will fight him — do your ting, bro.”

The video, five minutes in length, wound up online and racked up millions of views.

Days later, De Sousa Abreu allegedly called the prison to say she wouldn’t be returning to work — as she fled to the airport for a flight to Madrid. She was arrested at Heathrow.

“This was a shocking breach of the public’s trust,” said Tetteh Turkson, from the Crown Prosecution Service. “De Sousa was clearly an enthusiastic participant who wrongly thought she would avoid responsibility.”

Turkson added she had “no option but accept she was guilty.”

While De Sousa Abreu — a married mother-of-one who is also an OnlyFans creator — didn’t speak in court other than say her name and plea, she did release an Instagram video following her first court appearance.

Starting the video by saying it was an “awkward and uncomfortable” conversation for to have, she said she felt she had to “clarify” a number of things. She then criticized the “tremendous amount of fake profiles” of her, making money off the “scandal the entire world has somehow managed to be involved in.”

She told her viewers not to fall for fake GoFundMe pages claiming to raise money for her, before calling out the “very distasteful OnlyFans creators pretending to be me and recreating the scenario of said scandal which I am involved in,” while tagging the prison.

“You do not know my side of the story,” she added. “The media has a great way of getting a narrative and twisting it for its own benefit. The media love any story to be salacious and sensational and they sensationalize everything.”

“You don’t know who your real friends are until s–t hits the fan,” she added. “Honest to god, family, friends, you need to pick them very carefully. Very carefully.”

De Sousa Abreu was released on bail and will return to court for sentencing on November 7.

