Principal At LeBron James’ I Promise School Resigns After Slapping Incident [Video]

Brandi Davis, the first principal of the I Promise School championed by LeBron James in his native Akron, Ohio, has resigned after she was accused of slapping a student in the face.

via: BET

The Akron Public Schools confirmed the decision, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. The resignation comes after an investigation that began in September, when she reportedly slapped an 11-year-old boy for swearing.

The boy’s mother told the Beacon Journal that Davis called her to say she had slapped her son. The 11-year-old boy had a busted lip, even though he was wearing a mask when it happened, his mother told the news outlet. The mother reportedly asked why the principal would put her hands on her child.

“We looked at you all as family,” the mother told the newspaper about the school, noting she wanted the principal to lose her job.

In its fourth year, the I Promise School is a joint venture between the LeBron James Foundation and Akron Public Schools and is designed to help at-risk kids.

The Akron Public School Board is scheduled to vote on the resignation on Monday (Dec. 13). Findings of the slapping investigation will be forwarded to the state of Ohio to determine if there are any long-term consequences regarding Davis’ license.