Prince Harry Tells Oprah That Diana's Death Led Him to Drink and Use Drugs, Accuses Royals of 'Total Neglect' [Video]

Prince Harry has accused the British royal family of “total neglect” and revealed he turned to alcohol and drugs years after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Harry discussed mental health with Oprah Winfrey, in a wide-ranging interview for their Apple TV+ documentary series that aims to remove the stigma around the topic.

“I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling,” Harry confessed.

“But I slowly became aware that, OK, I wasn’t drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night.

“And I would find myself drinking, not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something.”

Harry was just weeks away from his 13th birthday when Diana died, and he tells Oprah Winfrey in their new Apple TV+ show “The Me You Can’t See” how he turned to drink and drugs.

Prince Harry went to revealed he is still haunted by the sound of horses’ hooves clacking on the pavement during his mother’s funeral procession.

“For me, the thing I remember the most was the sound of the horses’ hooves going along the Mall,” Harry recalled.

“It was like I was outside of my body, just walking along, doing what was expected of me, showing one-tenth of the emotion that everyone was showing.”

Harry said he was left “angry” by his mother’s death in a Paris car crash after she and her Egyptian-born boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, tried to flee pursuing paparazzi.

The wide ranging interview also touched on his decision to walk away from the Royal family.

Prince Harry revealed how Meghan was smeared by palace insiders.

“Because of their headlines and that combined effort of The Firm and the media to smear her, I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying in her pillow because she doesn’t want to wake me up because I’m already carrying too much,” he told Oprah Winfrey on their new Apple TV+ mental health show, “The Me You Can’t See.”

“That’s heartbreaking, I held her, we talked, and she cried and she cried and she cried.”

He made it clear has no regrets about the move — nor his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in which Markle revealed she felt suicidal after dealing with the palace life. And he said he is now living the life his mother Princess Diana wished she could have lived.

“I wish she could have met Meghan, I wish she was around for Archie.”

He said there is a photo up of Diana in Archie’s nursery, and that one of his first words was “Granny Diana,” adding: “It’s the sweetest thing … at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here.”