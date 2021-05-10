Prince Harry Cites ‘Unresolved Trauma’ and ‘Grief’ Ahead of Oprah Series

Prince Harry today warned the ‘majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief’ and proclaimed ‘we are all human’ as he spoke ahead of his upcoming Apple TV+ series on mental health with Oprah Winfrey.

via: Page Six

After delays tied to a combination of Megxit and coronavirus restrictions, “The Me You Can’t See” will launch on that date on Apple TV+, the Sun reported.

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences,” the Duke of Sussex said Monday, according to the news outlet.

“But our shared experience is that we are all human. The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels — and is — very personal,” the 36-year-old dad said.

“Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy and strength in honesty,” added Harry, who co-created and executive produced the project with the billionaire media mogul.

The Apple TV+ series was first announced back in April 2019.

“I truly believe that good mental health — mental fitness — is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times,” Harry said at the time.

“Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive — sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better,” he said.

“I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series which we have been developing together for several months,” Harry added.

He and Oprah are set to “guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being” while opening up about “their own mental health journeys and struggles,” according to a statement cited by the Sun.

Oprah said that “now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty.

“Our series aims to spark that global conversation,” she added, according to the outlet.

In addition to mental health advocates, several celebrities will join the pair, including Lady Gaga and actress Glenn Close, who are expected to chat with Harry about their experiences, the Sun reported.

The documentary comes two months after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle — who are expecting their second child — spoke candidly to Oprah about their mental health during their bombshell interview.

In the sit-down, biracial Markle, 39, claimed that a member of the royal family asked what color their son Archie’s skin would be.

Harry later revealed it was not Queen Elizabeth or his grandfather, Prince Philip, who made the remark. The Duke of Sussex also said he’d never reveal the family member’s identity.

Markle said palace life had led her to consider committing suicide.

Her hubby also has launched a mental health awareness charity, Heads Up, with his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

‘The Me You Can’t See’, the multi-part documentary series will premiere on May 21.