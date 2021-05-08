Prince Charles Has Seen 2-Year-Old Grandson Archie ‘Twice’ Since Birth: Report [Photos]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sensationally quit the royal family last year and have since moved to the United States. Archie hasn’t returned and has reportedly got an American accent.

via: Page Six

While the royal family was united in wishing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie, a happy 2nd birthday this week, their estrangement from the toddler could possibly wreck havoc on their family ties, as one expert claims the next King of England has only laid eyes on his grandson twice since his spring 2019 arrival.

“The truth is the Prince of Wales has barely seen his grandson twice since he was born,” a source told The Daily Mail, adding that Archie has likely only seen his Cambridge cousins Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, once.

“In fact every member of Harry’s family can easily count on one hand the number of times they saw Archie after he was born and before the family left the UK. It’s a very sad situation.”

The source was sure to add that, due to COVID-19, several grandparents have been unable to see their grandchildren. However, their move across the pond certainly doesn’t help.

The literal distance placed between the family following Megxit undoubtedly contributed to current tensions, but that didn’t stop the royals from wishing Archie well from afar.

“Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,” said a message posted on Queen Elizabeth II’s official “Royal Family” Twitter account, along with an emoji of a red balloon.

Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. ? ? Dominic Lipinski / PA Images pic.twitter.com/dLssyrVSor — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2021

Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, also sent birthday wishes, along with a photo of some of the family together in happier times.

Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today. ?? ? Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/7XMXIKs1Qv — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2021

“Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today,” they wrote on their official Kensington Royal account, along with emojis of a balloon and birthday cake.

Prince Charles, also shared an image of him beside his son and grandson — though with daughter-in-law Markle nowhere to be seen.

Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. ? ? Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/HwvTBzphJu — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2021

Happy Birthday Archie.