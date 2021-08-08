President Obama Stirs Up Controversy Over His 60th Birthday Party [Photos + Video]

Former President Barack Obama was seen dancing without a face covering at his weekend 60th birthday bash.

via: People

The former President still had “a great time” during an intimate, outdoor gathering of about 200 family members and close friends on Saturday under a massive tent on the grounds of his 29-acre Martha’s Vineyard estate. “He never stopped smiling,” a source close to the event tells PEOPLE. “Literally, every time I saw him, he had the biggest smile.”

The insider adds that the birthday boy “danced all night.” Obama was in good company with a guest list that included Gayle King, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Steven Spielberg, as well as performances from John Legend, H.E.R., and Erykah Badu.

Barack dressed for summer in a light grey, floral button-down shirt with the sleeves cuffed, completed with white pants and a festive, black beaded necklace. Michelle Obama dazzled in a resort-ready, green halterneck dress, which she accessorized with gold jewelry.

Custom black masks were provided for guests, but many opted not to wear them, although they were required for those working the event. The masks, cocktail napkins, and staff badges all featured a special 44×60 monogram.

Barack and Michelle, 57, originally planned a COVID-safe outdoor party on the grounds of their Martha’s Vineyard home, with required testing and other strict protocols for all guests.

“The Obamas are hosting a party to celebrate President Obama’s 60th birthday with family, friends, and former staff,” a source told PEOPLE last weekend, noting that the family enlisted a medical professional to ensure that all CDC, state, and local pandemic protocols would be followed.

After the lengthy guest list and other details of the party were criticized, they scaled back the event for a more intimate gathering, with only friends and close family invited. They also cited the coronavirus pandemic and the rapidly spreading Delta variant for their decision.

“This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place,” Hannah Hankins, a spokeswoman for the Obamas, told PEOPLE. “Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends.”

President Obama, was captured in now-deleted footage posted by Erykah Badu living his best life beside other maskless attendees on what appeared to be a stage while loud music blared on Saturday.

Video of Obama’s maskless Martha’s Vineyard birthday party before Erykah Badu deleted it pic.twitter.com/ge0k23XioV — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 8, 2021

Without a doubt, everyone in attendance was vaccinated and probably tested before hand. But that didn’t stop Right wing folks on social media from losing their minds.

Are you paying attention yet? These are the same people that helped start this whole thing. @BarackObama & @MichelleObama (Michael) have always been two faced. From indoctrinating your children to mocking God! Called others races but did nothing for minorities https://t.co/V5YDOfeJRQ — Robert B (@hoggswild) August 8, 2021

They refuse to follow the same rules that they demand the rest of us follow. Hypocritical frauds. https://t.co/tOFyUmOQUj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 8, 2021