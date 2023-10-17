Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Ultrasound ‘Saved’ Her and Travis Barker’s Baby's Life

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about what led to her having emergency fetal surgery a month ago.

via Page Six:

An ultrasound “saved [her] baby’s life,” the Poosh creator revealed to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past. It was terrifying,” she said.

Kardashian, 44, explained that previously had “no idea … insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant.”

The “Kardashians” star noted, “I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

After Kardashian underwent surgery in September, she told her Instagram followers that she was “eternally grateful” for her husband Travis Barker’s support at the time.

The Blink-182 rocker had rushed home from his band’s European tour to be by his wife’s side.

After gushing over her “rock,” the Hulu personality concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

While Kardashian awaits her fourth child’s arrival, she told Vogue that she doesn’t have a birth plan besides “talking to the baby all the time and telling him, ‘Everything is going to be amazing.’”

The fact that most insurance only covers two ultrasounds is insane. Healthcare in this country needs to be overhauled — completely.