Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Is Home and ‘Feeling Better’ After Brief Hospital Visit: Source

Travis Barker had to abruptly fly home from Blink-182’s tour after his pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was hospitalized, according to a new report.

via: People

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 44, is “back home now with her kids,” adding: “She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too.”

Representatives for both Kardashian and Barker did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Barker’s band confirmed the postponement news on Friday in a message on their Instagram account.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” a post on Blink-182’s Instagram Story said.

Barker is already a dad of three: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, all shared with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian, meanwhile, shares her three children — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11 — with ex Scott Disick.

Updates on Kardashian’s pregnancy have regularly been shared on social media by both the reality star and her husband since she announced she was expecting a child with Barker in June.

Late last month, Barker posted a carousel of images on Instagram that included a sweet photo of him kissing his wife’s bare baby bump.

Earlier in August, Kardashian posted a carousel of images and videos that showed her wearing a bright red bikini, displaying her growing bump as she posed for a series of shots in an outdoor garden, and in one clip, floated across a pool on an inflatable.

Kardashian then opened up about her “joy” at her fourth pregnancy in the post’s caption.

“Growing you inside of me, my son, is the greatest blessing, honor and joy,” she wrote.

In the comments section, Barker expressed his love for his wife with a touching comment, writing, “The most beautiful.”