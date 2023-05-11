Pras To Sue 50 Cent, Kyrie Irving Over Informant Claims

Fugees rapper Pras isn’t taking any slander from the Hip Hop community surrounding his pending charges stemming from an alleged illegal foreign influence scheme.

via: HotNewHipHop

As Pras stares down a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, he appears to be taking legal action against 50 Cent, Kyrie Irving, and Rolling Stone for labeling him a federal informant. According to the Los Angeles Times, Pras’ attorney sent legal notifications to the three parties for the defamation suit on claims that a Rolling Stone article called him an “FBI informant.” However, Pras also claims that 50 Cent and Kyrie Irving echoed these claims online, as well.

A jury found Pras guilty of 10 counts last month, earning a widespread reaction from the hip-hop community following testimony that he cooperated with authorities. Fif took to Instagram with a headline that deemed Pras an “FBI informant.” “I knew this fool was a rat! I’m glad I never fvck with this guy,” 50 Cent wrote. Shortly after, Irving tweeted, “A whole FBI Informant was in the Fugees for that long??” Meanwhile, Rolling Stone published an article where they said he is “an informal FBI informant,” which was later changed to claim that he “voluntarily met with FBI agents.”

Jonathan Noah Schwartz, the representative for Pras’, said that these claims led to the loss of business deals, which ultimately impacted his ability to generate income. “Labeling a Hip Hop artist such as Michel, the reputation of whom is dependent upon ‘street credibility’ and not being a ‘snitch,’ a ‘government informant’ most certainly tends to subject said Hip Hop artist to hatred, distrust, ridicule, contempt and/or disgrace, along with injury in their trade or profession,” the letter reads.

In addition to Schwartz, David Kenner, Pras’ attorney, also plans to take legal action against Rolling Stone. Kenner’s attorney, Erica Dumas, said that the publication led to viral stories that “harmed the business interests, reputations of Pras and attorney Kenner,” Dumas told the Los Angeles Times. Dumas added that 50 Cent and Kyrie Irving put the lives of Pras and Kenner “at risk” because of their claims online.