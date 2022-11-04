Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.6 Billion, Setting World Record

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has now grown to a record $1.6 billion, the nation and world’s largest lottery prize ever.

via: Complex

The amount is now estimated to be $1.6 billion, per ABC News, with a cash option of $782.4 million. The last 39 drawings didn’t result in a winner, and if the next drawing on Saturday night isn’t claimed, it will tie the record for the number of consecutive drawings without a winner.

The prior world record for a grand prize came in 2016 when three ticket holders collected the $1.586 billion jackpot. According to USA Today, the Mega Millions jackpot saw the second-biggest prize ever with $1.537 billion won in 2018.

While no one secured the Powerball jackpot during Wednesday’s draw, over 7.2 million winning tickets resulted in $74.9 million. The winning numbers were 22, 11, 60, 2, and 35, and the Powerball was 23. The odds of winning money are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million. The jackpot accrues through sales and interest.

Winners can take the cash option or choose 30 annual payments over 29 years. However, neither route includes taxes. Powerball tickets are priced at $2 and drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 E.T., broadcasted from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and viewable online.

