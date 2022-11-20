  1. Home
'Power Rangers' Actor Jason David Frank Dead at 49

November 20, 2022 8:22 AM PST

Jason David Frank, best known for his roles as the Green Ranger (and White Ranger) in 90s TV series ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ has died.

He ws 49.

News of Jason’s death began circulating social media early Sunday morning. Jason’s friend and trainer, Mike Bronzoulis, confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

Similarly, artist BossLogic confirmed Jason’s death in a series of tweets saying he learned of the tragic news through mutual friends — as they were working on a project together.

Walter E Jones, Jason’s friend and best known for his role as the Black Ranger on ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’  shared the news via Instagram.

 

Following the confirmations, ‘Power Rangers’ fans have taken to social media to express their condolences.

RIP to one of the greatest Power Rangers of all-time.

 

