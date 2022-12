Britney Spears isn’t the only one in her house showing naughty bits on social media.

The singer’s fiancé, 29-year-old Sam Asghari, uploaded and quickly deleted a photo flaunting his bulge after what looks like a good workout.

Take a look:

Sam Asghari, marido de Britney Spears, via Instagram. ? pic.twitter.com/poP1U55QHl — PAN (@forumpandlr) December 27, 2022

We’re not mad! At this point, Sam should follow his soon-to-be wife’s lead and take it all off for the ‘gram.