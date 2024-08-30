Is It Possible 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Gary Coleman Was Murdered by His Wife Shannon Price? New Documentary Reportedly Spotlights Shocking Theory | www.lovebscott.com

Gary Coleman’s wife is reportedly at the centre of shocking suggestions in new documentary Gary.

Fourteen years ago, Gary Coleman’s death was ruled an accident – amid a war over his estate and massive controversy over his wife pulling the plug on his life support.

RadarOnline.com can now reveal the beloved pint-sized star of 1980s sitcom Diff’rent Strokes may not have died of natural causes.

The shocking new documentary Gary, which premiered on Thursday, August 29 on Peacock, has raised astonishing fresh allegations his wife Shannon Price could have been behind his untimely death at 42.

Coleman, who shot to fame as the wisecracking Arnold Jackson on Diff’rent Strokes, was one of Hollywood’s brightest child stars.

But his life after the smash show was riddled with lawsuits, scandals and financial ruin.

By the time he died on May 28, 2010, his once-promising career had tragically transformed into a cautionary showbiz tale.

Coleman’s death was initially ruled an accident after he suffered a fall in his Santaquin, Utah, home.

Medical examiners said his tumble sparked a fatal intracranial hemorrhage – but Gary suggests there may have been a far more sinister truth behind the tragedy.

Coleman’s long-time friend and former business manager Dion Mial – as well as the late actor’s pals Darren Nord and Brandi Buys – cast huge doubt on the official narrative, with all fingers pointing at Price.

Mial and others are skeptical about Coleman’s injuries being caused by a simple fall due to his short stature.

He said: “We were absolutely stumped, because there were way too many questions with no answers.”

Nord echoed Coleman’s ex-manager, branding the circumstances of his death “suspicious”.

Price’s actions on the day of Coleman’s fall are also spotlighted.

A chilling 911 call reveals her reluctance to assist her injured husband – with Price telling an operator from the scene of his apparent fall: “No, I can’t, it’s like all bloody, and I’m not… I’m not trying to… he, he’s not with it.”

Price defends herself, saying: “I didn’t touch him… nothing happened.”

The documentary also sheds light on Coleman’s troubled relationship with his parents, who are accused of misappropriating his earnings.

Despite raking in more than $18million during his career, Coleman saw little of the cash – leading him to sue his parents and others for taking 42.5% of his pre-tax earnings.

Price then mentions fleeing the scene because she was worried about her own health, saying: “I don’t want to be traumatized right now.” Adding to the suspicion, Price did not accompany Coleman to the hospital and later made the decision to take him off life support – despite Coleman’s wishes to be kept alive for two weeks in case of a catastrophe. Coleman’s former girlfriend, Anna Gray, is quoted in the documentary saying: “I think Price’s actions speak volumes, and I don’t have to say much more than that.”

The most damning evidence against Price was her jaw-dropping decision to sell a photo of Coleman on his deathbed.

Mial slams it in the show as “one of the most depraved acts I’ve ever seen perpetrated on another human being in my life”.

While there is no concrete evidence to prove Price played a direct role in Coleman’s death, Gary leaves viewers questioning the official story and wondering if the once-loved child star met a far murkier end.

via: RadarOnline.com