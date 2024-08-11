Porsha Williams Mourns the Death of Her Cousin Londie: 'Your Life Was a Blessing' [Photo] | www.lovebscott.com

Porsha Williams took to Instagram to mourn the death of her cousin, Londie.

Fans may recognize Londie from ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ Porsha’s family-centered spinoff that aired on Bravo.

In a heartfelt caption, Porsha writes:

“Londie – you were our best friend, our sister, our aunt, our cousin, and so much more. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, and you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.

The impact and value you provided all of us during your time here was tremendous, but we know that your spirit will always be with us every day guiding us through this difficult time and what’s still to come. For that, we’re eternally grateful.”

See her post below. RIP Londie

