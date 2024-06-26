Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia Reportedly Demands She Complete Deposition Before July 4 Holiday | lovebscott.com

As previously reported, Porsha Williams cited the marriage being “irretrievably broken” as her reason for calling it quits.

Simon Guobadia wants his prenup dispute handled sooner rather than later. He submitted new court docs demanding out-of-court oral testimony of his estranged wife, Porsha Williams, as their divorce drama continues to boil over.

“The deposition will be held before a person duly authorized by law to administer oaths and take depositions,” according to the latest filing obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Simon also provided a date, demanding that Porsha’s deposition take place on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 AM.

It was noted this will be for the “preservation of evidence, discovery purposes, and any and all uses allowed by law.”

RadarOnline.com told you first that Simon wants the Bravolebrity found in contempt of court after she allegedly “willfully and intentionally” violated an order to produce her financial records as the two duke it out over the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

Among the documents he wants produced are “any and all records of bank checking and/or savings accounts, including credit union accounts, maintained by [Porsha]” from Jan. 2022 to now, this outlet can exclusively reveal.

Simon also asked Porsha to produce her monthly account transactions, all loan applications associated with the reality star or any of her businesses from that same timeframe, in addition to employment information from her employers, as well as recent income tax filings.

Plus, Simon demanded a copy of any recordings — video and audio —that she may have in her possession or control of the marital residence, which has been a source of contention for the exes.

As previously reported — Porsha cannot film Season 16 of RHOA inside the home they formerly shared despite being granted exclusive use of the mansion.

Porsha previously demanded their prenup be enforced after pulling the plug on their marriage in February.

Simon, however, fired back that her financial situation had drastically changed since they signed the agreement before their 2022 wedding.

He cited her lucrative deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment, which she signed just days before filing for divorce.

“The November 17, 2022 Prenuptial Agreement is not enforceable for several reasons including there was no meeting of the minds, the terms are unconscionable, and because the facts and circumstances have changed since the Prenuptial Agreement was executed, making the agreement unfair and unreasonable,” he argued.

The Bravo star cited the marriage being “irretrievably broken” as her reason for calling it quits.

via: RadarOnline.com