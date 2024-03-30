Porsha Williams’ Ex Simon Demands ‘RHOA’ Star Turn Over Bravo Contract, All Texts With Producers About Divorce | lovebscott.com

Just a few weeks ago, we all celebrated the news that Porsha Williams was finally returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now we are watching a nasty divorce play out in front of us.

via: Radar Online

Williams’ estranged husband Simon Guobadia demanded she turn over a copy of her passport and every page in the book — along with all texts she exchanged with RHOA producers about their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Simon gave Porsha until April 4 to produce a series of documents as part of their bitter split.

Simon instructed his ex to turn over a copy of her passport book, copies of all payments to any hotels or motels from January 2024 to present, proof she hired an armed bodyguard (who he said came to their home recently), and all video and audio recordings taken at the martial home from February 2024 to present.

He demanded Porsha turn over all contracts and agreements with RHOA producers True Entertainment from 2022 to the present. In addition, he asked for all texts and emails between RHOA producers and Porsha regarding her “return and participation as a cast member to” RHOA, from 2022 through the present.

Simon said Porsha should give him all texts she shared with producers about him, their divorce, their prenup, and storylines and/or topics for Porsha regarding RHOA.

The list also asked for all communications they exchanged in Porsha’s possession and any recordings she has of him.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Porsha filed for divorce from Simon on February 22 after 15 months of marriage. In court documents, she explained after learning about Simon’s alleged criminal past — she no longer wanted to be married to a “stranger.”

Her lawyer wrote, “Wife shows that the news reports of Husband’s alleged immigration fraud, and what appeared to be an imminent threat of deportation, were shocking and affected Wife’s mental and emotional wellbeing. None of this information was ever disclosed by Husband to Wife, despite Wife having previously inquired about Husband’s immigration status and criminal history.”

“Since learning of Husband’s checkered immigration history and status, Wife began to question everything that she initially believed to be true as it relates to her Husband’s character, immigration, business dealings, etc, and began to uncover additional information that Husband failed to disclose to Wife. Petitioner did not wish to remain married to a stranger, and filed for divorce,” her lawyer added.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Porsha recently accused Simon of fleeing to Dubai after she filed for divorce. She said he changed the locks on her — from overseas — and demanded exclusive access to the pad. She said the prenup they signed stated Simon had to vacate the home within 30 days of a divorce being filed.

In response, Simon pleaded for a restraining order against Porsha and wanted her out of the pad.

The judge has yet to rule.