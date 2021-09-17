Pop Smoke's Alleged Killer Denied Bail In LA County

Just a handful of days after Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn gravesite was destroyed by vandals, there has been a major development in the case to find the late New York City drill rapper’s killer.

via: Rap-Up

Christopher Darden, the attorney for Corey Walker, requested bail on behalf of his client, one of four individuals accused of murdering the late rapper. According to The Shade Room, who was in the courtroom on Friday, prosecutors said Walker’s case was not applicable for bail based on the law.

The judge agreed and denied the bail motion for Walker, who will remain in custody until trial. The judge also noted that prosecutors had decided not to seek the death penalty.

Walker, 20, was arraigned in August and is facing a maximum sentence of life without parole. He was the sole adult suspect at the time of Pop Smoke’s death. He and three juvenile males are accused of killing the Brooklyn MC during a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills in February 2020.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors said Walker had scouted the house earlier and knew the teens planned to rob Pop Smoke at gunpoint and take his jewelry after seeing his social media earlier in the day.

Walker is set to appear in court next month and the trial is expected to last a total of 3-4 weeks including jury selection.

Earlier this month, Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn gravesite was vandalized and the perpetrators may have tried to remove his casket. His mother, Audrey Jackson, shared photos from the aftermath of the destruction on Instagram.

I see nothing wrong with the judges decision.