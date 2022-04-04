Pop Duo Aly & AJ Reveal They Were 'Caught in Crossfire' of Sacramento Mass Shooting on First Night of Tour

Pop duo Aly & AJ revealed that they were forced to shelter in place early Sunday morning as a shooting broke out in downtown Sacramento, Calif., where they were kicking off their 2022 tour.

via People:

The mass shooting, which happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, killed six people — three men and three women — and injured at least 12 more. The identities of the people killed in the shooting will be released as next of kin are notified.

Authorities continue searching for the person or people responsible for the violence, and a preliminary investigation has led them to believe the gunfire may have stemmed from an altercation on the street.

Sisters Alyson Michalka, 33, and AJ Michalka, 30 — who comprise the popular musical group Aly & AJ — spoke out about the shooting on TwitterSunday afternoon. At the time of the incident, they were in their tour bus outside the historic Crest Theatre, just steps from the crime scene.

“Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento,” they wrote. “All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe.”

The former Disney Channel stars continued, “Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok. Thank you for everyone reaching out.”

They finished with a warning that life is precious: “A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country.”

Aly & AJ’s A Touch of the Beat Tour is set to resume Monday night in San Francisco.

We have to get gun control in this country.