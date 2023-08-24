Polo G and His Brother Arrested On Kidnapping, Robbery, Assault Charges

Polo G was placed in handcuffs by authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 23 after the police raided his Los Angeles home and arrested four suspects.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrived at his home on Wednesday with a search warrant. There was a large police presence outside of his home as everyone inside the property was ordered out one by one and placed in handcuffs. Authorities conducted a search of the home and four suspects have since been taken into custody.

TMZ is now reporting Polo G and his brother Trench Baby’s problems didn’t end after a police raid at their home — in fact, they only got worse — TMZ Hip Hop has learned the two were arrested for several felonies AFTER they were released from the raid.

Burbank Police tell us Polo and TB had outstanding warrants for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery. Officers waited for the pair to be released from LAPD custody, and then nabbed them for the warrant around 10:30 PM on Wednesday.

We’re told Polo was released from Burbank Jail around 4:30 AM on Thursday after posting a $100K bond.

As for the raid, our sources tell us the “Pop Out” rapper was released on his own recognizance in that case. Trench Baby posted $100k for the Burbank case and another $100k for bail in the LAPD case.