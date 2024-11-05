When Polls Open and Close on Election Day 2024

BY: Walker Published 52 mins ago

Millions of Americans will cast ballots on Election Day, joining the 80 million-plus who voted early or absentee in the high-stakes election.

Voters should brace themselves for lines at the polls, with some parts of the country expecting record turnout.

In addition to voting for a president, control of the U.S. House and Senate are up in the air, and countless local officials and ballot measures are also set to be decided.

Poll closing times vary by state, and even in some cases by county.

All polling hours are in local times.

Alabama: 7am to 7pm

Alaska: 7am to 8pm

Arizona: 6am to 7pm

Arkansas: 7:30am to 7:30pm

California: 7am to 8pm

Colorado: 7am to 7pm

Connecticut: 6am to 8pm

Delaware: 7am to 8pm

District of Columbia: 7am to 8pm

Florida: 7am to 7pm

Georgia: 7am to 7pm

Hawaii: 7am to 7pm

Idaho: 8am to 8pm

Illinois: 6am to 7pm

Indiana: 6am to 6pm

Iowa: 7am to 8pm

Kansas: 7am to 7pm

Kentucky: 6am to 6pm

Louisiana: 6am to 8pm

Maine: Hours vary, but polls can open from 6am to 10am and all close by 8pm.

Maryland: 7am to 8pm

Massachusetts: 7am to 8pm

Michigan: 7am to 8pm

Minnesota: 7am to 8pm

Mississippi: 7am to 7pm

Missouri: 6am to 7pm

Montana: 7am to 8pm

Nebraska: 8am to 8pm (Central time zone); 7am to 7pm (Mountain time zone)

Nevada: 7am to 7pm

New Hampshire: Hours vary by county or municipality. Polls must open by 11am and most of state closes at 7pm.

New Jersey: 6am to 8pm

New Mexico: 7am to 7pm

New York: 6am to 9pm

North Carolina: 6:30am to 7:30pm

North Dakota: Open between 7am to 9am.; close 7pm local time.

Ohio: 6:30am to 7:30pm

Oklahoma: 7am to 7pm

Oregon: 7am to 8pm

Pennsylvania: 7am to 8pm

Rhode Island: Most open from 7am to 8pm

South Carolina: 7am to 7pm

South Dakota: 7am to 7pm

Tennessee: Varies by county with opening times between 6-10am; polls close between 7-8pm.

Texas: 7am to 7pm

Utah: 7am to 8pm

Vermont: Open between 5am and 10am; close at 7pm

Virginia: 6am to 7pm

Washington: Poll opening hours vary; close at 8pm

West Virginia: 6:30am to 7:30pm

Wisconsin: 7am to 8pm

Wyoming: 7am to 7pm

If you are standing in line before polls close Tuesday, you have a legal right to vote, according to the ACLU.

“If the polls close while you’re still in line, stay in line – you have the right to vote,” the organization says.

Below is a list of states that allow in-person, same-day voter registration:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Mississippi

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

What you need to bring to register may vary slightly by state.

