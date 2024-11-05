When Polls Open and Close on Election Day 2024

BY: Walker
Published 52 mins ago
Millions of Americans will cast ballots on Election Day, joining the 80 million-plus who voted early or absentee in the high-stakes election.
Voters should brace themselves for lines at the polls, with some parts of the country expecting record turnout.
In addition to voting for a president, control of the U.S. House and Senate are up in the air, and countless local officials and ballot measures are also set to be decided.
Poll closing times vary by state, and even in some cases by county.
All polling hours are in local times.
Alabama: 7am to 7pm
Alaska: 7am to 8pm
Arizona: 6am to 7pm
Arkansas: 7:30am to 7:30pm
California: 7am to 8pm
Colorado: 7am to 7pm
Connecticut: 6am to 8pm
Delaware: 7am to 8pm
District of Columbia: 7am to 8pm
Florida: 7am to 7pm
Georgia: 7am to 7pm
Hawaii: 7am to 7pm
Idaho: 8am to 8pm
Illinois: 6am to 7pm
Indiana: 6am to 6pm
Iowa: 7am to 8pm
Kansas: 7am to 7pm
Kentucky: 6am to 6pm
Louisiana: 6am to 8pm
Maine: Hours vary, but polls can open from 6am to 10am and all close by 8pm.
Maryland: 7am to 8pm
Massachusetts: 7am to 8pm
Michigan: 7am to 8pm
Minnesota: 7am to 8pm
Mississippi: 7am to 7pm
Missouri: 6am to 7pm
Montana: 7am to 8pm
Nebraska: 8am to 8pm (Central time zone); 7am to 7pm (Mountain time zone)
Nevada: 7am to 7pm
New Hampshire: Hours vary by county or municipality. Polls must open by 11am and most of state closes at 7pm.
New Jersey: 6am to 8pm
New Mexico: 7am to 7pm
New York: 6am to 9pm
North Carolina: 6:30am to 7:30pm
North Dakota: Open between 7am to 9am.; close 7pm local time.
Ohio: 6:30am to 7:30pm
Oklahoma: 7am to 7pm
Oregon: 7am to 8pm
Pennsylvania: 7am to 8pm
Rhode Island: Most open from 7am to 8pm
South Carolina: 7am to 7pm
South Dakota: 7am to 7pm
Tennessee: Varies by county with opening times between 6-10am; polls close between 7-8pm.
Texas: 7am to 7pm
Utah: 7am to 8pm
Vermont: Open between 5am and 10am; close at 7pm
Virginia: 6am to 7pm
Washington: Poll opening hours vary; close at 8pm
West Virginia: 6:30am to 7:30pm
Wisconsin: 7am to 8pm
Wyoming: 7am to 7pm
If you are standing in line before polls close Tuesday, you have a legal right to vote, according to the ACLU.
“If the polls close while you’re still in line, stay in line – you have the right to vote,” the organization says.
Below is a list of states that allow in-person, same-day voter registration:
California
Colorado
Connecticut
District of Columbia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Iowa
Maryland
Michigan
Mississippi
Montana
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Mexico
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
Wisconsin
Wyoming
What you need to bring to register may vary slightly by state.