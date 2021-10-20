Plies Blasts People Spreading Misinformation About HIV & COVID-19 [Photos + Video]

Plies is addressing baseless takes about the NBA’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday (Oct. 20), the rapper took to social media to help clarify the difference between the basketball organization’s treatment of Magic Johnson after his HIV diagnosis and Kyrie Irving, who’s been banned from playing home games at the Barclays Center following his decision to remain unvaccinated.

via: HotNewHipHop

His supporters have come forward to say that Irving’s rights are being infringed upon, however, Magic Johnson recently told CBS News that he believes the Nets baller’s stance is a disservice to his teammates.

Johnson also remarked that he would never do such a thing, causing people to debate his and the NBA’s choice to allow him to continue his career after revealing he was diagnosed with HIV back in 1991. Medical officials have been storming social media to clarify the differences in how HIV and COVID-19 are transmitted, and Plies has entered the chat.

In a tweet that has gone viral and amassed over 12K likes on Twitter alone, Plies stated, “People Say The NBA Let Magic Play With HIV. U Can’t Contract HIV From Shaking Hands, Hugging, Coughing, & Running Up & Down The Court. COVID U CAN. HIV Is Transmitted Thru Drop of blood(SyringeOr Unscreened), Birth & Unprotected Sex.”

“If Players Were Havin Babies, Sex Or Sharing Syringe U Had A Point!” People jumped in to shut down the rapper, stating that vaccinated people are also dying of COVID-related illnesses, but he remains unmoved.

See Plies’ posts below.

People Say The NBA Let Magic Play With HIV. U Can’t Contract HIV From Shaking Hands, Hugging, Coughing, & Running Up & Down The Court. COVID U CAN. HIV Is Transmitted Thru ?(?Or Unscreened), Birth & Unprotected Sex. If Players Were Havin Babies, Sex Or Sharing ? U Had A Point! — Plies (@plies) October 20, 2021

This tweet is extra funny when you remember that Plies is a registered nurse who graduated from the University of South Florida lol. https://t.co/DEeObqIDQr — full-snack developer ?? (@notdanilu) October 20, 2021

"y'all do know vaccinated people are still contra-" YES everyone is aware. A number of us still contracted chicken pox, even with the Varicella vax. But did we die from chicken pox? Did whole communities of kids have to be hospitalized? NO, BECAUSE…VACCINATED pic.twitter.com/KJNQqOIY2Y — peaches, a feline powerhouse (@DeedsMcGee_) October 20, 2021

As an advocate for HIV (born poz), I’ve realized that willful ignorance can not be combatted with logic. You’ll see ? but I thank you for this post! — Miss Pre ? (@PositivelyPre_) October 20, 2021

Stop Tryin To Tell People What To Do With They Stuff. The Same Way Nobody Wants To Be Told What Do. Stop Tryin To Tell Other People What To Do With They Stuff! Give Everybody The Same Respect. pic.twitter.com/NAE2TQu8rb — Plies (@plies) October 20, 2021

Stop Letting These People (Politicians) Sell U On This “They Tryin To Take Your Rights Away & Force U To Do Certain Bullsh*t”. B/c They The Ones Passin Laws Behind Closed Doors That’s Taken Away Your Rights & Tryin To Control & Determine What U Can & Can’t Do!!!!! — Plies (@plies) October 20, 2021