Plies Blasts People Spreading Misinformation About HIV & COVID-19 [Photos + Video]

October 20, 2021 8:35 PM PST

Plies is addressing baseless takes about the NBA’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday (Oct. 20), the rapper took to social media to help clarify the difference between the basketball organization’s treatment of Magic Johnson after his HIV diagnosis and Kyrie Irving, who’s been banned from playing home games at the Barclays Center following his decision to remain unvaccinated.

via: HotNewHipHop

His supporters have come forward to say that Irving’s rights are being infringed upon, however, Magic Johnson recently told CBS News that he believes the Nets baller’s stance is a disservice to his teammates.

Johnson also remarked that he would never do such a thing, causing people to debate his and the NBA’s choice to allow him to continue his career after revealing he was diagnosed with HIV back in 1991. Medical officials have been storming social media to clarify the differences in how HIV and COVID-19 are transmitted, and Plies has entered the chat.

In a tweet that has gone viral and amassed over 12K likes on Twitter alone, Plies stated, “People Say The NBA Let Magic Play With HIV. U Can’t Contract HIV From Shaking Hands, Hugging, Coughing, & Running Up & Down The Court. COVID U CAN. HIV Is Transmitted Thru Drop of blood(SyringeOr Unscreened), Birth & Unprotected Sex.”

“If Players Were Havin Babies, Sex Or Sharing Syringe U Had A Point!” People jumped in to shut down the rapper, stating that vaccinated people are also dying of COVID-related illnesses, but he remains unmoved.

See Plies’ posts below.

