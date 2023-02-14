Playboi Carti Alleged to Have Assaulted Girlfriend Over Paternity Test, Lawyer Says He’s Been ‘Falsely Accused’

Playboy Carti’s attorney has issued a statement after the rapper was arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend.

via Complex:

According to the report, which cited arrest documents, Carti was accused of grabbing the woman by the throat and pushing her. At the time of the alleged incident, the report added, the woman said she was 14 weeks pregnant and had been “in a relationship with” Carti for two years.

The report also states that the woman told police she had initiated a conversation with Carti about the paternity test. This conversation allegedly grew into a “physical attack,” with a witness being claimed to have attempted to intervene.

Online jail records show that Carti was booked and released in December of last year, with listed charges including aggravated assault and hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

When reached for comment by Complex on Tuesday, Carti’s lawyer, Brian Steel, said his client had been “falsely accused.” Steel also said he had been in contact with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office about the case.

“Mr. Carter was falsely accused,” Steel said in a statement shared with Complex via email. “Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

We forgot Playboi Carti was even a thing…