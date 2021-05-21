Pink Wishes She Had Reached Out To Britney Spears Amid Meltdown [Video]

Pink reflected on rising to fame alongside Britney Spears in the late 1990s, saying she wished she’d helped out her pop contemporary when she was struggling.

via: AceShowbiz

Britney’s harsh treatment in the press and her subsequent mental breakdown and conservatorship case were all explored in the recent New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears”, and Pink admits learning about everything that went on behind closed doors made her “sad.”

“I love Britney. And here’s the thing about all of us voyeurs – none of us know what’s going on. We’re not there,” the “So What” singer shared on “Watch What Happens Live”.

“I would like to (know). I think we would all like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason. She’s a sweetheart. She’s incredibly sweet. All I know is she’s incredibly sweet and I want her to be happy.”

Pink, who rose to fame around the same time, continued, “I felt sad that back then I didn’t know – back in the day, in the early days – I didn’t know… Like, I’m a strong person. I could’ve reached out more…

“I don’t like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she feels. She could’ve used some support. The media tore her apart, and the paparazzi are scum. I just wish I could’ve reached out and gave her hug (sic).”

Pink is scheduled to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards this coming weekend. “As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world. Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom,” she gushed.

This week, Pink unveiled her own documentary, “All I Know So Far.” The film takes a behind-the-scenes look look at her Beautiful Trauma World Tour in the style of Madonna’s “Truth or Dare” and Beyoncé’s “Homecoming.” You can check “All I Know So Far,” on Amazon Prime.