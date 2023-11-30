Piers Morgan Names 'Racist' Royals Meghan Referenced, King Charles and Kate Middleton [Video]

Piers Morgan spilled the Royal tea in a big way Wednesday night, ID’ing the senior royals who Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claimed made racist comments about the skin color of their unborn son, Archie.

via: Sky News

The TV presenter made the remarks on his TalkTV show and social media account, after the two senior royals were named in the Dutch version of a new book – said to have been published due to a “translation error“.

Until the Dutch version of Endgame by Omid Scobie was released on Tuesday, no royal has been named as being behind the alleged comments about Archie’s skin tone.

Mr Scobie’s book was pulled from shelves in the Netherlands the day of publication after early reviewers spotted it mentioned one individual who was said to have questioned how dark Archie’s skin colour might be before he was born.

The name of a second member of the monarchy, alleged to have made the same comment, was then found in the pages of the Dutch edition, titled Final Battle, according to social media.

The version being sold in English-speaking countries does not name the two royals, with Mr Scobie saying, “laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were” and claiming he was not responsible for the Dutch “error”.

The book’s publisher said: “Xander Uitgevers is temporarily withdrawing the book Final Battle by Omid Scobie from sale. An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being corrected.”

Mr Morgan justified publicly naming the royals by saying the British public had a “right to know” who they are, as Dutch readers of the book already discovered their identities.

Sharing the Daily Mail front page describing the “outrage” at his actions, Mr Morgan posted on X: “I’m outraged too – that the rest of the British media hasn’t done the same! Why should British people be barred from knowing what Dutch people know about OUR Royal Family?”

Buckingham Palace has not officially commented on either the Dutch translation saga or Mr Morgan’s remarks, but the Royal Family are said to be taking legal advice and are “considering all options”, according to insiders who spoke to the Mirror.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the original allegations about a member of the family, without naming the relative, during a bombshell interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey in 2021.