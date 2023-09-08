Phaedra Parks Returns to Bravo in New ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 10 Teaser, Premieres Sunday Nov. 5 [Video]

Phaedra Parks is back on Bravo!

The Southern Belle joins returning cast members Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush Harris and Quad Webb for season 10 of ‘Married to Medicine.’

Newbie Lateasha Lunceford joins this season as fiancée and soon to be wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

Dr. Heavenly’s friend is also in the mix this season — Dr. Alicia Egolum.

If you recall, lovebscott.com exclusively confirmed that neither Anila Sajja nor Contessa Metcalfe would be returning.

Check out the teaser below.

‘Married to Medicine’ season 10 premieres Sunday, November 5 at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.