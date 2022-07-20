Phaedra Parks Denies Rumors of a #RHOA Return: 'That's Not What I Want to Do'

It’s been five years since Phaedra Parks handed in her peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and despite fan pleas to make a return, Phaedra says she has no interest in picking up that piece of fruit ever again.

via: People

“I’ve made it very clear, that’s not what I want to do,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview published on Wednesday. “No. I will be yachting. Let them continue to sail away on the Titanic, okay?”

“I don’t want to pick up a peach,” Parks, 48, added, giving a nod to the item Atlanta Housewives hold in their intro titles. “If I wanted a peach, I would have a peach pie.”

So what does Parks want instead? A full-time spot on The Real Housewives of Dubai, where she appeared this season as a guest. “Now that, is a possibility. That is a strong possibility,” Parks told ET.

Despite not yet having a home in the UAE, she implied she’s more at home with that show’s cast. “You’ve got to run with people who are obviously running with the same purpose and destination,” she said. “If you get out of the miry clay, honey, you got to stay out of the miry clay.”

Parks first joined RHOA in season 3 and left the show after season 9, after admitting to spreading inflammatory rumors that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker allegedly planned to drug costar Porsha Williams and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to take advantage of them sexually. (Burruss and Tucker have vehemently denied those claims.)

Since then, Parks — who shares sons Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, with ex-husband Apollo Nida — has made appearances on a number of other television projects, including Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

Most recently, she returned to the Housewives universe on Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, alongside fellow former Housewives Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley, and Jill Zarin.

At the premiere party for the series last month, Parks was more cautious in expressing a firm opinion about RHOA return, telling PEOPLE, “You know, you can never say never.”

“I don’t really have any thoughts on [the show now],” she said. “I don’t think many people are watching.”

As for what really happened with her RHOA exit, Parks said on Ultimate Girls Trip that “there are two sides to every story” — though appeared to keep her side to herself, classifying her exit simply as “B.S.”

She claimed to ET that Peacock “chose not to air” her side, citing possible legal issues that might prevent her side of the story from ever surfacing. Still, she insisted that she’s in good terms with network executives and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen.

“Obviously I’m back in the Bravo family, so that speaks volumes, shall we say,” she said. “If obviously there was this whole issue with me and they didn’t want to be bothered with me, you wouldn’t see me popping up at every event. Because I didn’t invite myself, baby.”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club concludes Thursday on Peacock.