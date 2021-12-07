Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly Discuss Their penises: ‘I’m a Grower’ [Photo + Video]

Special delivery! Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly just showed off their packages on the ‘gram.

via: Page Six

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly took over Calvin Klein’s Instagram Monday night and hosted a Live during which they started out fully clothed but ultimately stripped down to their underwear, leaving little to the imagination.

“Nice stuff, by the way,” Davidson told Kelly of his manhood. “I get it now. Good for you. Good for you, dog.”

“I would’ve put an extra two socks in there and blew the world’s mind,” Kelly joked of a potential CK photo shoot.

The “Saturday Night Live” star, 28, encouraged the “Forget Me Too” rocker, 31, to stuff his pants for any future plans with the undergarment designer.

“Always gotta fluff it up or get a sweet in-between-er, you can’t just go cold,” Davidson said before describing his package. “I’m a grower for sure. I’m not really a grower or a shower. It’s actually the same small and hard. It’s actually a scientific wonder.”

The “Big Time Adolescence” co-stars encouraged the company to hire them to be their “dirty” spokesmen because they would appeal to a wider demographic — while also turning people on.

“I hope everyone’s horny at home,” Davidson said. “We really brought the horniness. We bring the horniness.”

Of course, the “Drunk Face” performer would’ve been remiss if he failed to mention Davidson’s BDE given that they were hilariously practicing poses in their skivvies, perhaps intentionally giving fans a glimpse at what Ariana Grande was talking about.

“Pete Davidson also has the simile [sic] to that; it’s called BDE,” Kelly said of looking up Davidson’s name in Urban Dictionary.

“That’s insanely embarrassing,” Davidson responded, “but it’s true.”

Sadly, neither Megan Fox nor Kim Kardashian participated, so they couldn’t weigh in on the claims.