People Are Here For Al Green's Response To Lil B's Question About Whether He's Still Alive [Photo]

We rarely celebrate legends while they are still with us, so let’s toast Al Green right now. The legendary soul singer is alive and, furthermore, tweeting.

via: AceShowbiz

Over the weekend, Lil B randomly wrote on Twitter, “DAMN AL GREEN IS STILL ALIVE?!!!! I HAVE BEEN LIVING UNDER A ROCK!!! WOW!!!!!!!” Having caught wind of the emcee’s tweet, Al Green simply replied, “Yes.”

Surprised by the 75-year-old singer’s response, the “Like a Martian” spitter exclaimed, “JESUS CHRIST! GOD BLESS YOU!!” The hip-hop star went on to gush, “IM FINA TELL MY MOM AND DAD AL GREEN TWEETED ME!! LOL.”

Many have since laughed at the interaction between the two musicians. One fan in particular wrote, “LMFAOOOO it’s the ‘yes’ for me.” Another echoed the sentiment, “it’s the casual ‘ yes ‘ for me,” adding one laughing crying emoji. A third chimed in, “It’s the simple ‘yes’ in response to that nonsense for me.”

Some others, on the other hand, confessed that they shared the same question with Lil B. “Well I be damn. I thought he was dead too,” one person commented, with someone else writing, “Chile I ain’t know he was still alive either.” A third penned, “hell I wondered the same thing too tho!”

It’s understandable that Lil B thought Al Green was dead. He has long been devoting himself to the church and becoming a pastor. “I was hooked up on jet planes, good times, fast women. Everything of mine was fast,” Al Green told The Guardian in 2010.

“I was born again in 1973, when I was just getting started in music,” the Arkansas native further explained. “I looked up at the sky saying: ‘What are you doing? I just had a song on the radio and now you gonna give me religion?’ “

Put some respect on Rev. Al Green’s name.