'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Says Son Adam Died From Fentanyl Overdose, Blames Border Crisis

“Pawn Stars” star Rick Harrison pays tribute to late son, Adam, in an Instagram post.

“Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose,” Rick said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”

Details surrounding Adam’s death were not immediately known.

“He passed of an overdose,” a representative for Harrison confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday.

“The family is greatly saddened at his loss and asks for privacy as they grieve.”

Adam was the second child of Rick and his ex-wife, Kim. After their split, Rick tied the knot to his second wife, Tracy, and the pair welcomed one son, Jake.

While Adam was not featured on “Pawn Stars,” he reportedly worked at the Gold & Silver Pawn before the popular reality show kicked off in 2009.