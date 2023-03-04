Patrick Mahomes Brother Jackson Under Investigation for Sexual Assault in Kansas [Video]

Police are investigating allegations against the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 22-year-old Jackson Mahomes is accused of assaulting a waiter and the owner of a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas, in late February.

via: USA Today

Mahomes, 22, allegedly forcibly kissed the 40-year-old owner, and shoved a 19-year-old waiter more than once, the owner and waiter told the publication. The incidents occurred last Saturday at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, just outside of Kansas City.

Vaughn alleges Mahomes grabbed her by her throat and kissed her at least twice in her basement office at the restaurant. She said Mahomes’ advances were unwelcome and shocking.

She believes Mahomes was intoxicated. She provided video of the incident to the Star and local police. She also provided a photograph showing a bruise on her neck after the interaction.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn told the KC Star, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

The waiter told the Star he was pushed out of office by Mahomes.

Mahomes’ lawyer provided a statement to USA TODAY Sports about the allegations.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” Brandan Davies said. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

The Kansas City Police Department told the Star it is “aware of an incident” and that the “department is still investigating. Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time.”

Calls made by USA TODAY to the Kansas City police department were not immediately answered. A message left for Vaughn at the restaurant also had not yet been returned.

Mahomes, who has more than 1.1 million followers on Tik Tok, is the younger brother of the star NFL quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl win last month.