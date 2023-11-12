'Patience is Running Thin': Young Dolph's Partner Frustrated at Lack of Communication

Mia Jaye wants those involved in the killing of her late partner Young Dolph to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

via: FOX 13 Memphis

As the day marking Young Dolph’s death approaches, his life partner Mia Jaye is speaking out about frustrations surrounding the case of his murder.

“Recently, the news have stated that the judge has been removed and when you heard it I did too. As movement in the case is being made, our family is not being properly informed and our patience is running thin,” Mia Jaye said in an Instagram post.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed inside of Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard on November 17, 2021.

On October 27, 2023, two weeks before Jaye’s Instagram post, Judge Lee Coffee was ordered to recuse himself from the trials of Hernandez Govan, Justin Johnson, Cornelius Smith and Jarmarcus Johnson, all of whom face charges in connection to the murder of Young Dolph.

“Over the last 2 years I have deliberately not spoken on the case to give the justice department full range to properly do their job especially since there was so much noise and misinformation being spread all over the Internet. But I feel like my silence has been taken for granted,” Jaye said in her post.

The order for Judge Coffee to recuse himself from the trials came after Justin Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, released a song while in custody. After restricting Johnson’s phone and visitation privileges, a court of appeals said “The fact, coupled with the lack of notice and an opportunity to be heard, creates an appearance of impartiality against (Johnson) such that calls into question the integrity of the judicial process and, thus, requires recusal.”

The cases of the men charged in connection to Young Dolph’s murder have since moved to Judge Jennifer Mitchell’s courtroom inside Criminal Court Division 10.

“Let me be very clear, Adolph was one of the most beautiful & pure human beings I have ever met and me nor his entire family will et up on ensuring Dolph get’s the FULL justice he DESERVES,” Jaye said in her Instagram post.

Jaye ended her post by petitioning fans to reach out to the Memphis Police Department, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, Shelby County Deputy District Attorney Paul Haggerman, the United States Department of Justice, Judge Jennifer Mitchell and Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young to demand justice.