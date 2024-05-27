Pastor Jamal Bryant Announces His Engagement To Pastor Karri Turner | lovebscott.com

Pastor Jamal Bryant recently announced his engagement to Pastor Karri Turner.

The ex-husband of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant made the announcement to an explosion of cheers from the vast congregation in Lithonia, Georgia, on Sunday, May 26.

“Sometimes your blessing will be right in front of your eyes and you don’t even know. You don’t even know what God’s got for you… an amazingly beautiful woman, amazingly brilliant woman,” he said.

“The Lord said to me, ‘You big dummy, what are you waiting on?’ And I am so grateful to God that she has consented to be my wife.”

After the announcement, Bryant invited Turner to join him near the lectern as the congregation stood and cheered and Turner wiped away tears. Later, Turner also shared the happy news on her IG page.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am, how happy my family is, how happy my children are and I hope my church is happy for me.”

Congratulations, may God bless this union.