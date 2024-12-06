Paris Jackson Engaged to Music Producer Justin Long: ‘I Couldn’t Dream of Anyone More Perfect’

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Months after sparking engagement speculation, Paris Jackson shared a sweet photo of her boyfriend Justin Long’s proposal.

In the early hours of Friday, Dec. 6, the singer — who is the only daughter of Michael Jackson — shared the news in a carousel post on Instagram to mark the music producer and engineer’s birthday. Among the photos was a snap of her boyfriend, who she sweetly nicknames “Blue,” down on one knee while holding a box in a gilded room.

Jackson, 26, gushed that she “couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect” for her in the caption of her post. “happy birthday my sweet blue,” she wrote. “doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you.”

Jackson also shared a glimpse into the proposal on her Instagram Stories, posting a close-up photo of Long placing a sparkling ring on her finger and the moment she crouched down to kiss and embrace Long following the proposal.

According to E! News, Jackson started dating Long in 2022.

The model’s carousel post for Long’s birthday also included a selection of photos looking back on memories of them together, including locking lips in a photo booth and wearing fancy dress costumes. The engagement announcement photo was shared towards the end of the collection.

Jackson wore denim shorts, a sweater, sheer tights and knee-high boots for the occasion, while Long looked polished in a white shirt and black pants.

