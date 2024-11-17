Home > NEWS

Pacman Jones Arrested After Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Fight Alleged Public Intoxication, Assaulting Officer

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Adam “Pacman” Jones’ fight night ended in the slammer.

Arlington police say Jones, 41, was involved in a fight in the bar area of Loews Arlington Hotel, near AT&T Stadium, just after 1 a.m.

An off-duty Arlington police officer working security arrived after the fight had been broken up, but that Jones continued to approach and yell at the other people involved in the fight.

Arlington Police say the female officer told Jones that if he tried to fight again that he would be arrested.

Shortly after, another fight broke out in the bar area involving Jones.

While the officer and hotel security worked to break up the fight, Jones hit the officer on the arm. She then told Jones that she was placing him under arrest for assaulting a peace officer, according to Arlington Police.

While she tried to put Jones in handcuffs, he got free and began to walk away. Other officers arrived and helped take Jones into custody.

Jones is charged with assaulting a peace officer, public intoxication and resisting and evading arrest.

Instagram posts by Jones show he was in Arlington for the fight.

“Like thousands of other people in Dallas last night, Pac was in town for the fight and was enjoying himself, spending time with the fans,” a representative for Jones told TMZ Sports. “Pacman was returning to his hotel to wind down for the evening. He was not looking for trouble.”

The representative says Jones “adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to explaining the truth when the time comes.”

via: FOX 4

