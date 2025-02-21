Home > LIFESTYLE

Oprah Said It Best: Friendship Quotes Straight from the Queen Herself

Published 7 hours ago

The bond between Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King has resulted in one of the most famous friendships in Hollywood. Their relationship began in 1976 when both were young journalists at Baltimore’s WJZ-TV. A snowstorm stranded King, then a production assistant, prompting Winfrey, a news anchor at the time, to invite her to stay overnight. This gesture led to an all-night conversation, forging a connection that has only deepened over the years.

Winfrey has often shared insights on the essence of their friendship, which extends over three decades. Her reflections emphasize the importance of genuine connections, mutual support, and the value of friends who stand by you through all of life’s challenges. Here are some of the mogul’s best quotes about friendship.

1. “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.”

2. “The reason why I think our friendship has worked is because Gayle is happier, not happy, but happier for me for any kind of success or victory or challenge I get through than I am for myself. “

3. “If friends disappoint you over and over, that’s in large part your own fault. Once someone has shown a tendency to be self-centered, you need to recognize that and take care of yourself; people aren’t going to change simply because you want them to.”

4. “The best gift anyone can give, I believe, is the gift of sharing themselves.”

6. “Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher.”

7. “I can’t tell you how many times people have introduced me to their best friends, and I’ve met them and then they disappear. A true friend is there to catch you when you fall.”

8. “You can’t be friends with someone who wants your life.”

9. “What I know for sure is that if you can survive 11 days in cramped quarters with a friend and come out laughing, your friendship is the real deal. I know ours is.”

10. “A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.”

11. “She is the mother I never had. She is the sister everybody would want. She is the friend that everybody deserves. I don’t know a better person.”

Oprah and Gayle pose with friends in photo on Instagram
Instagram/@oprah

Interpersonal relationships are clearly important to Winfrey. Her bond with King stands as a testament to how unwavering support and mutual respect can strengthen friendships. As Winfrey once expressed, “I can’t tell you how many times people have introduced me to their best friends as, ‘She’s my Gayle.'”

Despite public speculation about the nature of their relationship, their bond remains unbreakable. In a 2024 interview, Winfrey stated, “If we were gay, we’d tell you!”

Which of these quotes about friendship resonate with you the most? Comment below!

