Oprah Winfrey Called Out By Howard Stern For Hosting Dinner Parties Amid COVID Surge [Video]

Radio host Howard Stern criticized Oprah Winfrey for hosting dinner parties with large gatherings amid surging COVID cases.

via: AceShowbiz

While Oprah Winfrey has been quite stern in following COVID-19 protocols, she isn’t safe from criticism. The media mogul has been slammed by Howard Stern after throwing dinner parties during the holiday despite the rising COVID cases due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

The shock jock to it to his SiriusXM radio show on Monday, January 3 to express his issue with the way Oprah spent the Christmas holiday. “I’m really amazed by Oprah, I really am,” he sarcastically said. “On her Instagram she likes to take you into her house where every night of Christmas is a big party like a celebration and she flies in a different chef.”

He then pointed out what upset him, “It’s getting very confusing to me. I see what’s going on with COVID. Everyone’s got it. Everyone’s sick. People have a 104 fever. I don’t want to have a 104 fever, I don’t want to get sick, so I’m hiding. But everyone else is out running around. I see Oprah is having dinner parties.”

Co-host Robin Quivers then asked how many people who attended Oprah’s parties. “It also looks like it’s Gayle King and about 20 young ladies from Africa who are orphans or something,” Howard continued. It’s unclear who the guests were, but Robin pointed out that Oprah started The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, a school in South Africa.

“But I’m watching Oprah and there’s always these young girls, about 17 or 18, young women who are invited to Oprah’s palatial estate and Oprah, on every one of these videos, marches out a different chef every night and she goes, ‘Here on the holidays, I have a different chef every night,’ ” Howard went on ranting, mimicking Oprah’s tone.

Robin seemed to agree with Howard, weighing in, “It sounds like a nightmare to be invited to Oprah’s house.”

But that’s not all. Besides the COVID concerns, the former “America’s Got Talent” judge bashed Oprah for the food served at the dinner parties. “They’re cheddar cheese biscuits that are used as sandwich bread instead of bread,” Stern said. “Cheddar cheese biscuits with like a piece of chicken in the middle. I’m like, ‘What happened to the weight watchers thing?’ Is that just over with? I mean Oprah is huge.”

Oprah herself took to her Instagram page to give a look at the soirees. “Every night during holiday season we eat delicious foods from different countries and tonight we had Haitian cuisine,” she wrote on December 30. “To my Haitian friends everywhere, enjoy your soup joumou on January 1st!”

But the media mogul assured that she took every measure to keep everyone safe. “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls it ‘The Policy’ cause I’m that serious about it,” she announced earlier in December.

If Howard Stern really thinks Oprah doesn’t have strict protocols to come to her house he’s crazy. I would happy self quarantine and test as many times as she ask just to attend dinner at Oprah’s house.