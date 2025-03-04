Omarion On His Monogamy Journey: “We’re Meant To Spead Our Seed” [Video]

BY: Walker Published 31 minutes ago

Omarion is once again his explaining his take on monogamy in relationships.

During a recent appearance on Sherri, the 40-year-old singer sat down with host Sherri Shepherd to discuss his spiritual journey, past celibacy, and evolving views on relationships.

When Shepherd brought up ethical non-monogamy—the practice of having multiple partners with mutual awareness and consent—Omarion emphasized the importance of honesty. “For me, being open is essential,” he said. “And let’s be real—the number of women far exceeds the number of men.”

He elaborated on his stance, suggesting that transparency allows women to make informed choices. “When men admit they don’t want just one partner for life, it gives women the chance to decide what works for them,” he explained. “A lot of women don’t fully understand men. Certain women do, but it’s a conversation that needs to happen.”

Omarion also touched on celibacy, revealing that he abstained for three years as part of a spiritual awakening. “At that point in my life, I was focused on grounding myself,” he shared. “Being a child prodigy in this business, always chasing the next level of success, you can lose that sense of balance.”

He cited Lenny Kravitz’s nine-year celibacy as a source of inspiration.

His comments align with statements he made in May 2023 on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, where he first addressed his beliefs about relationships and personal growth.

“It’s been a while since I’ve actually been in a ‘girlfriend boyfriend’ type of relationship. But I think a private life is a happy life. I believe that she finds me,” he said at the time. “It might be shes. Shes might finds me. Plurals. Shes. I’m just saying if I really thought about my lifestyle and being with me—the pressure of being with me and it just being one woman. I don’t know if that exists.”