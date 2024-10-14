Olympic Sprinter Noah Lyles Announces Engagement to Fellow Olympian Junelle Bromfield: ‘I Will Love You Forever’

BY: Walker Published 10 hours ago

Noah Lyles and his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, are ready to run down the aisle.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, the sprinter, 27, announced in a sweet video shared on his Instagram account that he popped the question to his now-fiancée, fellow Olympian Junelle Bromfield, on Saturday.

“To My Future Wife,” Lyles captioned the Reel, which was set to a cover of Bobby Caldwell’s 1978 track “What You Won’t Do for Love.”

“I Will Love You Forever ?,” he wrote alongside the clip, which showed himself and Bromfield, 26, walking hand-in-hand into a modern house, decked out with candles, flowers and rose petals. The pair made their way down a hallway into the home’s backyard, where a large heart fashioned from pink roses was displayed alongside a neon sign that read, “Will you marry me?”

The Jamaican runner wore a glittery silver dress and heels for the occasion, while Lyles sported a black suit with a gold accent on the pants as their friends and family cheered them on.

“ENGAGED,” Bromfield wrote in her own Instagram post, alongside a video showing off her ring alongside her friends.

Lyles previously revealed that he and Bromfield met on social media in 2017, but their first date didn’t go so well and they decided to remain friends. That is, until 2022 when Lyles — who won gold for Team USA in the men’s 100-meter final at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 4 — decided to give romance another shot and asked Bromfield out again. Since then, the pair have been inseparable.

via: People

Congratulations.

