Olympic Sprint Champion Tori Bowie Dead at 32

Track star Tori Bowie has passed away aged 32.

via: NBC News

The three-time 2016 Olympic sprint medalist and 2017 World 100m champion, has died at age 32, according to her management company and USA Track and Field.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister,” the company tweeted. “Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright!”

Bowie, raised by her grandmother in rural Mississippi, converted from the long jump to the sprints in 2014 and was the world’s fastest woman in the 100m that year.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won 100m silver and 200m bronze and anchored the U.S. 4x100m relay to gold.

Then in 2017, she won the 100m at the world championships. Bowie remains the lone American woman to win an Olympic or world 100m title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011.

Bowie then re-added the long jump, placing fourth at the 2019 Worlds in her last major competition.

She did not enter the Tokyo Olympic Trials. Her last competition overall was in June 2022.

Tori was reportedly found deceased Tuesday in Florida, but the cause of death remains unclear.

We send our condolences to Tori’s family and friends.