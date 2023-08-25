We Old: Sasha and Malia Obama Spotted at Drake's Los Angeles Afterparty

Former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama enjoyed a wild night out in Los Angeles this week – partying it up until the wee hours of the morning at a star-studded celebration hosted by Drake.

via: Complex

As reported by Page Six, former President Barack Obama’s two daughters were seen enjoying themselves after the last L.A. show of Drizzy and 21 Savage’s It’s All a Blur Tour. Recent University of Southern California graduate Sasha, 22, sported a cropped black corset and cargo pants. Her 25-year-old sister Malia, meanwhile, went for a sheer top by Knwls with high-waisted flared trousers featuring a loud print. The two, who currently share a house in Los Angeles, reportedly left the Bird Streets Club around 4 a.m. or so.

They weren’t the only big names at the afterparties Drake has been hosting following his Los Angeles shows. Recent attendees included Saweetie, Anderson .Paak, and his dad Dennis Graham.

In his 360 With Speedy Morman in 2020, Barack Obama described Drake as a “talented” individual who “seems to be able to do anything he wants.” Drizzy previously said he’d be interested in playing Obama in a biopic, which the former president co-signed. “You know what, Drake has—more importantly, I think—my household’s stamp of approval,” he said. “I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

While it’s Sasha and Malia who are the big fans of Drake, it’s no secret that their father is known to listen to him from time to time, too. In fact, he recently appeared on Obama’s annual summer playlist thanks to the J Hus collaboration “Who Told You.” The list also featured Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana,” and somehow, Babyface Ray and Money Man’s “Drums.”

When Hasan Minhaj spoke to Obama earlier this year, the former POTUS was asked if it’s actually him behind those famous playlists. “People, they believe the books and the movies,” he shared, later joking “don’t play with me” about whether it’s really him making these playlists. “But the playlists, they somehow think—and this is mostly coming from young people like you—somehow y’all think you invented rock ’n’ roll, you invented hip-hop. And so the fact that my lists are, you know, pretty incredible, people seem to think, ‘Well, he must have had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut.’ No, man. It’s on my iPad right now.”