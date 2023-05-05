Is He Okay? Nick Cannon Says Getting a Fresh Haircut Makes Him Feel Like He Can ‘Impregnate the Whole World’ [Photos]

Nick Cannon has gained a reputation for having numerous children and baby mamas.

via: Complex

“Something about a Fresh Haircut that makes you feel like you can impregnate the whole world… ???,” Cannon tweeted recently. Cannon famously has a total of 12 children, three of which he shares with Abby De La Rosa, with six different women.

Cannon has repeatedly made highlights for his, um, prolific babymaking activities. Just last month, the father of 12 suggested that his sperm was even too strong to be held back by birth control. “Hey, I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something, ’cause I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant,” he told Howie Mandel. “But, to say that, I mean…I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lessons.”

During that same interview, which was conducted on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Cannon said that he’s “very happy” with the number of kids he has right now but he’s not sure if he’ll be having any more children in the near future.

Last week, Cannon said he was happy to see Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show canceled. “If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn’t have slapped the shit out of Chris Rock,” said Cannon. “That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table. I don’t want to know all this shit about y’all.”

Nick also tweeted another questionable statement, “To all my ex’s Thanks for my toxic Origin story! Gladly turning into the Villain all y’all want me to be!!”