Omarion felt a little frisky on this fine Monday afternoon.

The singer took to Instagram to share a photo taken in what appears to be a fitting room.

In the photo, a shirtless Omarion can be seen wearing sweatpants — with his print poking out.

We don’t know why Omarion decided to show us what he’s working with, but we’re here for it!

Take a look:

