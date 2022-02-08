  1. Home
Oh My: Nelly 'Accidentally' Shared a Sex Tape to Instagram and People Are Disappointed

February 08, 2022 9:08 AM PST

Good morning, Nelly.

In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, rapper Nelly allegedly took to his Instagram Story with an explicit clip.

While it’s not the most exciting scenario, a woman can be seen sucking on what appears to be Nelly’s dick.

Listening to the voice & moans in the video — it definitely sounds like Nelly to us.

Now that the clip is circulating social media, people have a LOT to say.

 

You know we can’t post it here, but the right Twitter search will take you straight to it.

Tags:Nelly