Oh My: Nelly 'Accidentally' Shared a Sex Tape to Instagram and People Are Disappointed

Good morning, Nelly.
In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, rapper Nelly allegedly took to his Instagram Story with an explicit clip.
While it’s not the most exciting scenario, a woman can be seen sucking on what appears to be Nelly’s dick.
Listening to the voice & moans in the video — it definitely sounds like Nelly to us.
Now that the clip is circulating social media, people have a LOT to say.
i refuse to believe nelly dick is that little ??
— Terry not Terrence (@thiskidterry) February 8, 2022
Nelly’s dick is not what I imagined it would be. But it’s a cute lil stiffy still. pic.twitter.com/eN5CVGUvqf
— ????? ?????, ????? ?????? (@the3rddesign) February 8, 2022
nelly dick small im finna get very upset
— p l n e t him ? (@pIanetHlM) February 8, 2022
Nelly the peen ain’t peening
— Warm Hugs (@JRzthoughts) February 8, 2022
That was Nelly real peen?? Like country grammar Ashanti ex Nelly??
— Dietrich Back (@RL_so_RECKLESS) February 8, 2022
nelly arms bigger than his dick pic.twitter.com/40yuLzxAp3
— ? (@IiImirry) February 8, 2022
Been wanting to see Nelly’s dick for years and he just goes and posts it on his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/U3zrY9rLv3
— jean grey updates (@hopexrih) February 8, 2022
You know we can’t post it here, but the right Twitter search will take you straight to it.