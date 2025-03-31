Offset Warns Jess Hilarious To Stop Talking About His And Cardi B’s Messy Divorce

BY: Walker Published 52 minutes ago

Offset and Cardi B have dealt with no shortage of drama since breaking up. They decided to go their separate ways last year, filing for divorce just ahead of the birth of their third child. They’ve since traded various insults and accusations online, and nowadays, both of them appear to be moving on with new love interests.

Offset slid into to Jess Hilarious‘ DMs to call her out after the comedian took aim at his tumultuous split from Cardi B. During her sit-down on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, the Breakfast Club co-host didn’t hold back, criticizing the estranged couple for airing their grievances online.

Drawing from her own experiences, Jess made it clear that she would never take her relationship problems to the internet. “I would never do that,” she stated. “Me and Rome [her son’s father], we’ve had our arguments but I’ve never gone back and forth with him online. Hell no. Never, ever want to do that. Because at the end of the day, we’ve still got this child, I’ve got to deal with you.”

However, Offset didn’t take too kindly to the commentary. He quickly fired back on X with a since-deleted post, warning, “Jess stop mentioning me for I roast you a** for hating on another black women.”

Jess also dissected Offset’s approach to his marriage, suggesting that he was under the belief that Cardi would never walk away. “I think Offset just knew that she would never leave. He knew the things to do to get her back. He might be good for like a couple weeks or a couple months, and then he’s back out there doing what he’s doing,” she remarked.

She assumed that Offset shifted only when Cardi appeared to move on from him.

“But then when she started moving on, oh, that baby couldn’t take that,” she said. “He be upset. He be upset when certain people take Cardi’s side because I think he feels like, there’s a side y’all not seeing. Nah, but we’ve seen what you’ve been doing. Also, Cardi tells us everything.” Acknowledging the “Up” rhymer’s unwavering love for Set, Jess praised Cardi for being a lover girl who just “wanted to be happy and tried to make that happen several times.”

Following her interview with Sharpe, Jess revealed on The Breakfast Club that Offset had slid into her DMs to confront her privately.

“He tried it. He is in my DM but I didn’t open the DM yet ’cause I didn’t feel compelled to go crazy on this man,” she said on air. “I read the first few words and it said, ‘Why my name in your interview?’ ‘Cause I was asked about you, stupid. Come at Shannon, don’t come at me. We see the way you move. You mad. Just like Chris [Brown] did your man Quavo, I will do you the same way.”

Cardi B has remained notably silent on the drama since the couple’s big blowout online. Since their divorce filing, the estranged duo traded jabs and aired grievances for the world to see. Amidst it all, rumors are swirling that Cardi is dating NFL star Stefon Diggs.

via: Vibe