Offset Gives Cardi B. The Funniest Reaction About Dressing Their Son, ‘Hell Nah, Got My Boy Looking Like Ne-Yo’ [Photos + Video]

Celebrities really are just like us. Earlier this weekend, Cardi B and her husband Offset gave fans a look into what it’s like to go shopping as a parent of two when you’re a multi-hyphenate entertainer, revealing that even they sometimes have trouble agreeing on how to dress their young children.

via: Hot97

As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, Offset was not feeling the outfit Cardi picked out for their newborn. In a playful video, the married couple was out shopping. In the footage, Cardi told Offset to look at the small grey fedora she picked out. Offset hilariously replied, “oh hell nah,” then he continued, “Got my boy looking like Ne-Yo.” Then Cardi started to laugh.

Take a look at a video:

Offset and Cardi welcomed their baby boy in September. They didn’t reveal his name yet, but the baby boy has “pandemic superpowers,” according to Cardi, as he’s able to hold the bottle by himself.

In a Twitter post, Cardi told fans, “My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already.” She added, “I’m trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the superpowers these pandemic babies coming with.” Take a look:

My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already ??Im trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 7, 2021

Just a few days ago, the 29-year-old shared a heartfelt tribute to her baby daddy on the gram. “We have overcome so much together. I love the man you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short.”

Check out the post for yourself below.