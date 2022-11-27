Odell Beckham Jr. Escorted Off Flight After Drifting In and Out of Consciousness [Photos + Video]

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane Sunday after the flight crew reportedly observed him “coming in and out of consciousness,” according to Miami-Dade police.

via: Complex

According to FOX Sports Radio’s Andy Slater, the free agent wide receiver was escorted the plane because he was in and out of consciousness.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network obtained a police report stating that the “flight crew was concerned for (Beckham)” while “fearing that (he) was seriously ill” after “they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt (and) he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness.”

Beckham allegedly refused to leave the plane. His refusal forced the plane to be emptied and the flight to be delayed.

OBJ was escorted by cops to the ticketing area of the airport, I’m told. Video from @TheMalibuArtist pic.twitter.com/zHZRw10jhD — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 27, 2022

From Miami-Dade Police on Odell Beckham Jr. being removed from a flight this morning: pic.twitter.com/ieD40w4wkv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2022

Shortly after the news broke, Beckham appeared to address the situation in a tweet that read, “Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me. I’ve seen it all.”

“I could never make this up,” OBJ added in another tweet, before referring to the incident as “comedy hour.”

The news arrives just two weeks after OBJ filed a lawsuit against Nike, saying the Oregon-based conglomerate “screwed him out of millions.”

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

? comedy hr. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022