Oakland Police Say School Mass Shooting That Wounded Six Was Gang-Related

Six adults were wounded, including two in critical condition, during a shooting at a school campus in East Oakland on Wednesday.

via: BET

According to CBS News, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters on Thursday that 30 rounds tore through the campus housing Rudsdale Continuation, Rudsdale Newcominer High School and BayTech Charter at around 1 p.m.

“We have not identified the shooters or any connection to the schools,” Armstrong said, according to the news station. “We have not made any arrests.”

Armstrong notes that the shooters used handguns that were possibly illegally altered to fire multiple rounds. He also added that two of the six wounded remained in critical condition Thursday, one was in stable condition, and the other three have been treated and released.

“We’re not sure at this point how they entered, if the door was unlocked or if it was already open,” Armstrong explained. “Those are the things that we’ll confirm within our investigation. But it does not look like they breached the school or used any tools to breach or enter the school.”

At least two shooters were captured on video, according to the chief who added they were targeting an individual. “We believe there was an individual targeted,” he said. “The individuals shot were not the intended target.”

Oakland Unified School District officials say they’re acknowledging the impact that the violence at the school has on both staff and students there.

“We know this is going to affect a lot of people at our school over at the King Estate campus for a long time,” said OUSD spokesperson John Sasaki.

The district announced on Thursday that the King Estates campus would remain closed and classes would be canceled for the Rudsdale High School and Sojourner Truth Independent Study communities until at least Monday, October 3.