O.J. Simpson’s Bible and ‘Handwritten’ Note From Robert Kardashian Sells for Over $80K at Auction After the Estate Denied Kim’s Offer to Buy It

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Robert Kardashian’s signed and inscribed Bible which was gifted to O.J. Simpson as a token of friendship that Kim Kardashian wanted to pay $15K for has sold at auction for a whopping amount of money.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Robert’s daughter Kim Kardashian wanted to buy the book before it went to auction, but was ultimately denied by the Simpson estate.

Malcolm LaVergne, the executor of O.J.’s estate, revealed the bible also included a handwritten note from Robert Sr. dated June 18, 1994.

The note read: “O.J., this book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book every day. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you.”

Robert always stood by the football legend’s side, going as far as to act as his defense attorney in the infamous murder trial, at the end of which Simpson was acquitted on all counts.

O.J. was later found guilty in a civil trial in 1997.

The Kardashian family patriarch died in September 2003 at the age of 59, just eight weeks after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

LaVergne claimed he doesn’t know who the lucky buyer is but said whether you loved O.J. or hated him, it’s clear “his legacy endures”.

The estate’s auction brought in an estimated $300K, selling items which included a personally signed and framed photo of O.J. and former President Bill Clinton, which was sold for over $18,000, and a replica of the former football player’s 1968 Heisman Trophy for $42,700.

LaVergne says he’s willing to work with O.J.’s creditors, including the father of Ron Goldman, Fred, who won a judgment of tens of millions of dollars in his wrongful death suit against the former NFL star.

Robert Sr.’s daughters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, and brother Robert Jr. have done what they could over the years to uphold their father’s legacy. Kim even decided to study to become a lawyer, passing the bar exam in 2021 and advocating for criminal justice reform, like her dad.

In her 2020 Oxygen documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, the reality TV star revealed how her legal work has helped her connect to her father on a deeper level.

She said: “There are times when I could be frustrated and studying really late and have to get up and wonder how he did it, having four kids and must’ve been going through some of the same things that I have gone through.

“So it would have been exciting to talk to him about that, and I know that he would be so, so proud.”

via: Radar Online

