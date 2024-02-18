The Have and The Have Nots Star John Schneider Compares Beyoncé to Urinating Dog | lovebscott.com

The singer is being called out for releasing a country music song.

via: Daily Mail

Beyoncé was compared to a dog marking its territory by actor and singer John Schneider.

The 63-year-old Dukes of Hazzard star — who said President Joe Biden ‘should be publicly hung‘ — made the graphic analogy during an interview with conservative network One American News.

During the discussion he was asked about his thoughts on ‘leftist’ musicians, like the 42-year-old singer, who venture into different genres.

The segment was about fans pressuring an Oklahoma radio station to play the Renaissance music artist’s new country music.

‘The lefties in the entertainment industry just won’t leave any area alone, right? They just have to seize control over every aspect, don’t they?’ the host asked Schneider.

He replied, ‘They’ve got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park. You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right? So that’s what’s going on here.’

He then made a comment about how usually it’s the other way around — with country artists like Shania Twain trying to break into mainstream music genres.

‘I know a little something about country music,’ he then asserted.

John released country music of his own in the 1980s.

Beyoncé surprise dropped her country song Texas Hold ‘Em on Sunday during the Super Bowl.

At the same time, she announced the release date of her eighth studio album Act II, the second of the Renaissance trilogy, expected to be completely country-influenced.

On Tuesday a Beyoncé fan revealed his local country music station 100.1 KYKC, refused to play the track, taking to social media app X.

He wrote: ‘I requested Texas Hold ‘Em at my local country radio station (KYKC) and after requesting I received an email from the radio station stating “We do not play Beyonce on KYKC as we are a country music station.” @BeyLegion.’

Justin tagged Beyoncé Legion, Beyoncé’s biggest fan club, at the end of his tweet and wrote a thread accusing the station of racism and encouraging his fellow fans to email requesting the song, too.

Many fans happily obliged, namely lawyer Keaton Grant who joked: ‘They got my Oklahoma attorney a** typing an email’, attaching the scathing proof to his tweet via a screenshot.

Others flooded Justin’s replies and quote tweets with anger at KYKC and frustration that what was clearly a country song had been disregarded due to Beyoncé’ being known for her work in other genres.

Fours and 3.2 million impressions later, KYKC took to their X account and wrote: ‘Lots of call coming in for Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ‘Em. It’s coming up in minutes’, attaching an image of the song in the queue.

A representative from KYKC’s owner South Central Oklahoma Radio Enterprises (S.C.O.R.E.) told MailOnline: ‘We originally didn’t even know she was releasing a country song.

‘Then when we began getting requests for it, we literally didn’t have it. No label or distributor could get it to us. So we literally couldn’t play it.

‘Finally after many calls and emails we finally got the song and added it to not only our country station, KYKC, but it’s also on our Top 40 station KXFC, and our classic hits station, KADA-FM.

‘We have been playing Beyoncé for 20 years so we are fans.’