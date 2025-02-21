Home > NEWS

The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mom Voletta Wallace Dead at 72

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

The Notorious B.I.G.’s mom, Voletta Wallace, has died.

TMZ reports, Biggie Smalls’ mother died Friday morning in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania … according to Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac.

We’re told she was in hospice care and the cause of death here is natural causes.

Advertisement

Voletta carried on Biggie’s legacy after his tragic death, overseeing his estate and helping pass down his wealth to his family, including his daughter T’yanna Wallace.

She did a pretty good job running things too … Biggie’s estate was estimated to be worth about $10 million when he died, and it’s since ballooned to a now-estimated $160 million.

Voletta celebrated when her son was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and her Instagram account was mostly dedicated to his achievements … she posted about his foundation, his streaming numbers, tribute concerts, and pop culture references.

When Biggie’s biopic, “Notorious,” premiered in 2009 … Voletta explained why it was important to tell his story on the big screen.

Advertisement

B.I.G. — real name Christopher Wallace — was gunned down in L.A. back in 1997 … following the shooting death of rival rapper Tupac Shakur.

via: TMZ

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Kroy Biermann Files to Divorce From Kim Zolciak Again

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer Says New Passport Misgenders Her As “Male” After Trump’s Anti-Trans Executive Order: “F**k This Administration”

By: Walker
NEWS

Boosie Badazz, Kodak Black, and Rod Wave Invited to Attend Black History Month Celebration At The White House

By: Walker
NEWS

Kim Kardashian Sued by Man She Incorrectly Labeled as Death Row Inmate

By: Walker
NEWS

A$AP Relli Shares Message Following A$AP Rocky’s Not Guilty Verdict: ‘I Don’t Care’

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyer Anthony Ricco Quits Sex-Trafficking Case: ‘Under No Circumstances Can I Continue’

By: Walker
NEWS

Bethenny Frankel Believes Meghan Markle’s Lifestyle Rebrand is Backfiring Due to Her ‘Lack of Identity’: She’s ‘Turning People Off’

By: Walker
NEWS

Ugly Betty Alum and Hallmark Star Eric Mabius Arrested on Battery Charges

By: Walker
NEWS

Tyler Perry’s Duplicity: Kat Graham and Meagan Tandy Take on Crooked Cops in Prime Video Movie [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Steve Martin Says the ‘SNL50’ ‘COVID Curse Is Real’ After Martin Short and Maya Rudolph Get Sick

By: Walker